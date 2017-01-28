Housing in Rocky dubbed 'seriously unaffordable'

A NEW international report has found Rockhampton's housing market as seriously unaffordable.

The 13th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey 2017 was released this week and classified affordable housing as three times a buyer's average income.

It found Rockhampton's median house price was $287,000, while the median household income was of $69,700.

This means the cost of a home in Rockhampton is on average 4.1 times the average earnings for a year.

Mackay's median house price was found to be $319,800 with a median income of $90,300 which means the cost of a home is 3.5 times higher than average income for a year which makes Mackay a moderately affordable place to live.

Gladstone was labelled affordable with the average house setting residents back $275,000 with an average income of $98,600 which is only 2.8 times their annual earnings.

Earlier this week Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce urged people living in capital cities to escape the high prices by moving to regional areas.

It's no surprise with housing in Sydney classified as severely unaffordable with NSW locals paying on average a whopping $1,077,000 for a house on an average income $88,000 a year which means a cost of a home in Sydney is 12.2 times higher than what locals earn.

Here's some of the interesting prices from around the world: