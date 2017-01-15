How 12 beers cost a man almost $1000

A LOW range blood alcohol reading proved costly for a man after he had a "few too many” the night before.

Kallen Vaughn Cartwright pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to one count of drink driving.

The court heard on December 14, 2016, Cartwright was pulled over by police at 8.25am on Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown while on his way to work and returned a reading of 0.055.

Cartwright told police he had drunk around 12 Heineken beers between 5pm and midnight and admitted he'd had a "few too many”.

Police prosecutor Mannon Barwick told the court Cartwright had two previous drink driving offences from 2012 and 2013.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Cartwright $900 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.