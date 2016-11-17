30°
Community

How 600 people made a woman's dream come true

Chloe Lyons
| 17th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Kerry-Anne Quantock, Lisbeth Redgrave, Delma Barnham and Andie Rebetzke.
Kerry-Anne Quantock, Lisbeth Redgrave, Delma Barnham and Andie Rebetzke. Chloe Lyons

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Delma Barnham was diagnosed with cancer she told her family and friends she only had one wish, to own a caravan so she could travel to see her children.

In just seven short weeks, Kerry-Anne Quantock, owner of Twisted Sisters Western Wear, Andie Rebetzke and Lisbeth Redgrave rounded up a bunch of local sponsors and put on a charity rodeo.

More than 600 people showed up to the Kickin' it for a Cure 4B's rodeo last Saturday night, all in support of Delma and her cause.

The crew aimed to raise $8000 to buy a Delma the caravan of her dreams, but they smashed through their goals and ended with close to $13,500 which all went towards Delma.

Delma was diagnosed with liver, brain and lung cancer in August this year after being taken to hospital with stomach pain during family dinner.

An emotional Delma said she was overwhelmed by the effort put in by everyone involved.

"What you have all done for me has made the rest of my life so much easier and thank-you to everyone who helped and I love you all,” Delma said.

"It means the world to me and I just can't thank you all enough.”

Organiser Kerry-Anne said the night went off without a hitch even with the sweltering hot temperatures.

"It was awesome, that's the only word for it really,” Kerry-Anne said.

"We've had nothing but good feedback.

"The heat was awful, but when we all sat down at the end of the night and gave each other a pat on the back.

"It was all worth it.”

A record 140 competitors turned up to get bucked and dusty for a good cause, making the rodeo go well into the night.

"We ran late because of the amount of nominations we had was sky high,” Andie said.

"We have never had as many competitors as we have this week.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Saturday was extra special for Delma, and her family and friends as she finally tied the knot with her partner of 18 years Wayne Barnham, or Barney as he is affectionately known.

"There wasn't a dry eye, I actually had to walk into the shop I couldn't watch the rest of the vows,” Kerry-Anne said.

"Marrying Barney, she's content now.

"She's ready to what she can do for as long as she's got left.

"We don't know how long that is and you can't put a time on it.”

Supporting her life-long friend Delma was a no-brainer for Kerry-Anne, who has been touched by friend's and family's cancer diagnoses several times before.

"I've known Delma all my life,” she said.

"You just do it.

"It just proves that nobodies can do something for someone.

"(Delma) is finding it very hard to accept so many people opening their hearts who don't know who she is.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For all the work of Kerry-Anne, Andie and Lisbeth, none of it would have been possible without the unwavering support of local businesses.

"The small businesses bent over backwards,” Kerry-Anne said.

"The smaller the business, the bigger the help.

"It's supporting the locals who support us,” Andie added.

The money left after Delma's caravan was purchased went towards decking the caravan out, fuel cards and a honeymoon for the newly weds.

"We have bought the caravan, we've purchased insurance, over $2000 on a fuel card and we've done the entire set-up of the caravan with all new utensils and everything needs for it,” Kerry-Anne said.

"We also used some of that money for a bit of a honeymoon for them.”

Delma also generously paid forward the good will by donating $1300 of the money to a family friend who had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The support Delma received was overwhelming and she offered some kind words of gratitude to everyone who helped her.

"It is going to help me so much and help me do what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Delma said.

"... from the bottom of my heart, I can't even describe how I feel at the moment.

"I haven't even decided where we're going to go yet.

"But there's family all over I'd like to visit.”

Local business sponsors

Twisted Sisters Western Wear

Stonehaven Masonry

Capricorn Motel & Conference Center

Total Eden

Drakes IGA Glenmore

Wayne's World of Meats

Peter Boodles

Hairess Boutique

Heilbronn's Rockhampton

The Great Western Hotel

Hairworx Plus

PJM Transportable Shade Sheds

Gracemere Quality Meats

Bouldercombe United Fuels

Glenlands Droughtmasters Bouldercombe

Glenmore Seafood

Ultra Tune South Rocky

Feed & Seed

Sensational Parties

Flexi Hire Rockhampton

Mick O'Toole & Polly- All Round Timbers

JW Farrier Services

J & N Breaking

Mick & Zach Timbers

Rockhampton Trophy Center & Industrial Engravers

Damon Quantock- Steer Ride

Nathaniel Frampton

Meraki Meraki

DJ Richter

Marso & Leeann Van- Nek

Lancey Jones

Statix Hairworks

Cap Feeds ( Red Shed)- Riverina

Kahlarni Haulage

Georges Video Recording

Amanda Bowden

George's Western Wear

Yoghurt Land

Stockmans Corner

Sun Palms Motel

Dennison Boutique Motel

Simplicity Flowers

Cross Draw Clothing

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Air search underway for missing boat

Air search underway for missing boat

Search underway between Shoalwater Bay and Yeppoon for missing boat

GALLERY: What is the latest on the road train roadworks?

A map of the predicted route road trains will travel through Rockhampton.

Traffic lights at Yaamba/Moores Creek Rd to be relocated

Baralaba Woorabinda Rd reopens, fire contained

This is the sixth day this fire has been burning.

This is the sixth day this fire has been burning.

How 600 people made a woman's dream come true

Kerry-Anne Quantock, Lisbeth Redgrave, Delma Barnham and Andie Rebetzke.

What the community did will warm your heart

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GALLERY: What is the latest on the road train roadworks?

A map of the predicted route road trains will travel through Rockhampton.

Traffic lights at Yaamba/Moores Creek Rd to be relocated

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the weekend

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

A list of all you can do across the region this weekend.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

YOU can’t help but feel the magic woven into the very DNA of this charming Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

REVIEW: Live-action Death Note resurrects anime drama

Death Note: Light up the New World in cinemas now.

Movie reviewer Tamara MacKenzie takes a look at the new Death Note.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On Site. AUCTION. ONSITE. 10TH DECEMBER. 12PM MIDDAY. OFFERS TAKEN PRIOR TO AUCTION BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST &...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

Split Level and Low Maintenance!

311 Marwedel Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

This stunning split level home is not one to be missed. Step inside to a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area. The chef of the family will appreciate...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Sensational &amp; Sunset Views

399 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

4 2 4 Inviting All...

The current owners of this outstanding 25-acre property are downsizing and are crystal clear in their decision to sell now. 10 minutes from Yeppoon this scenic...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

HOUSE DONATION: The ultimate act of kindness

PAYING IT FORWARD: The owner of 3318 Emu Park Rd has gifted the six bedroom home to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Leukaemia survivor gives back to charity

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!