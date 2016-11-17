How 600 people made a woman's dream come true

WHEN Delma Barnham was diagnosed with cancer she told her family and friends she only had one wish, to own a caravan so she could travel to see her children.

In just seven short weeks, Kerry-Anne Quantock, owner of Twisted Sisters Western Wear, Andie Rebetzke and Lisbeth Redgrave rounded up a bunch of local sponsors and put on a charity rodeo.

More than 600 people showed up to the Kickin' it for a Cure 4B's rodeo last Saturday night, all in support of Delma and her cause.

The crew aimed to raise $8000 to buy a Delma the caravan of her dreams, but they smashed through their goals and ended with close to $13,500 which all went towards Delma.

Delma was diagnosed with liver, brain and lung cancer in August this year after being taken to hospital with stomach pain during family dinner.

An emotional Delma said she was overwhelmed by the effort put in by everyone involved.

"What you have all done for me has made the rest of my life so much easier and thank-you to everyone who helped and I love you all,” Delma said.

"It means the world to me and I just can't thank you all enough.”

Organiser Kerry-Anne said the night went off without a hitch even with the sweltering hot temperatures.

"It was awesome, that's the only word for it really,” Kerry-Anne said.

"We've had nothing but good feedback.

"The heat was awful, but when we all sat down at the end of the night and gave each other a pat on the back.

"It was all worth it.”

A record 140 competitors turned up to get bucked and dusty for a good cause, making the rodeo go well into the night.

"We ran late because of the amount of nominations we had was sky high,” Andie said.

"We have never had as many competitors as we have this week.”

Saturday was extra special for Delma, and her family and friends as she finally tied the knot with her partner of 18 years Wayne Barnham, or Barney as he is affectionately known.

"There wasn't a dry eye, I actually had to walk into the shop I couldn't watch the rest of the vows,” Kerry-Anne said.

"Marrying Barney, she's content now.

"She's ready to what she can do for as long as she's got left.

"We don't know how long that is and you can't put a time on it.”

Supporting her life-long friend Delma was a no-brainer for Kerry-Anne, who has been touched by friend's and family's cancer diagnoses several times before.

"I've known Delma all my life,” she said.

"You just do it.

"It just proves that nobodies can do something for someone.

"(Delma) is finding it very hard to accept so many people opening their hearts who don't know who she is.”

For all the work of Kerry-Anne, Andie and Lisbeth, none of it would have been possible without the unwavering support of local businesses.

"The small businesses bent over backwards,” Kerry-Anne said.

"The smaller the business, the bigger the help.

"It's supporting the locals who support us,” Andie added.

The money left after Delma's caravan was purchased went towards decking the caravan out, fuel cards and a honeymoon for the newly weds.

"We have bought the caravan, we've purchased insurance, over $2000 on a fuel card and we've done the entire set-up of the caravan with all new utensils and everything needs for it,” Kerry-Anne said.

"We also used some of that money for a bit of a honeymoon for them.”

Delma also generously paid forward the good will by donating $1300 of the money to a family friend who had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The support Delma received was overwhelming and she offered some kind words of gratitude to everyone who helped her.

"It is going to help me so much and help me do what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Delma said.

"... from the bottom of my heart, I can't even describe how I feel at the moment.

"I haven't even decided where we're going to go yet.

"But there's family all over I'd like to visit.”

