How a man makes it as a chef in Rocky, using only one arm

JESZARE Anteza does not have the use of his left arm and had to overcome the barriers of moving to Australia from the Philippines.

But the CQUniversity migrant student hasn't let any of that stop him and has proven himself to be a skilled apprentice chef.

Jez has been working in the kitchens of the Cloud9 Restaurant in Rockhampton for almost 12 months, but initially the manager, Don McLeod said he wasn't the apprentice candidate he was looking for.

"I remember we did an interview with Jez, the head chef and I, and afterwards we said, 'what a nice kid, but this isn't going to work' because he only had the use of one arm and we are a very busy kitchen,” Don said.

But when Community Solutions convinced Don to give Jez a trial run, the young man proved his worth.

Jez not only managed to peel potatoes and light the gas stove, but could prepare full meals with the assistance of a kitchen hand.

"I've since learned that I should never judge a book by its cover,” Don said.

"I know now that Jez is going to go far in the industry.”

Jez said he had worked as a waiter and studied hospitality in the Philippines before immigrating to Australia.

"I was a waiter for a couple of years in a fine dining restaurant. When I moved here I was told about the English course through the Adult Migrant English Program and my teacher, Tina Stritzke said there was a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery course I could do,” Jez said.

Jez engaged in AMEP and Hospitality part-time, balancing two days learning English and two days training in the Willby's kitchens each week.

The AMEP provides up to 510 hours of free English language tuition to eligible migrants from the skilled, family and humanitarian visa streams, to help them learn English to assist with their settlement in Australia.

To register for the AMEP please phone 49202789, email tina.stritzke@cqu.edu.au or visit Student Services at CQUniversity Rockhampton City Campus in Canning Street.