How an SMS landed this woman before a Rockhampton court

A WOMAN has fronted court after smashing her boyfriend's phone over a text message.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the defendant had the order made against her in April last year with a single condition; she was not to commit an act of domestic violence against her then boyfriend.

On December 12, 2016 the defendant became aggressive, smashed the aggrieved's phone and began throwing things at him after she read a text message he'd received.

Duty lawyer Axle Beard told the court his client was angered by her boyfriend's response or "lack thereof" to the text message.

The text was from the girlfriend of one of his friends and allegedly threatened the defendant.

Magistrate Mark Morrow, who labelled the fight as 'petty', sentenced the woman to one month probation.