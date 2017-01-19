How does a Canadian stay cool in the Rocky summer?

L-R Backpackers Tessa Jaspers and Jared Lister cool off at the Rockhampton Aquatic Centre after swapping their northern hemisphere winter for the heat of a very hot Australian summer.

THEY may hail from a colder climate, but these backpackers are embracing Rocky's sweltering heat.

25-year-old Jared Lister, who is originally from Canada, has been travelling Australia since October and made his way through Sydney, Cairns and Magnetic Island before ending up in Rockhampton.

He is joined by Amsterdam-born Tessa Jaspers, 21, who has been in Australia for the past two months.

Despite the rising mercury, Jared and Tessa haven't let the heat stop them from enjoying the Beef Capital.

"It's hot, Rockhampton has been really hot, but in Australia in general it's nice,” Jared said.

"We were at the Rockhampton swimming pool, trying to stay out of the heat.

"Mostly we've just been embracing the heat and doing the touristy things such as the zoo and the botanic gardens. We were there yesterday in the heat.”

The journey's not over for Jared yet, who will spend the better half of this year enjoying our country and its people.

"I'm on a 12 month working visa so I'm probably going to stay here until at least July or August if not until October,” Jared said.

"The people have been great...

"We've had a lot of fun here for sure.”

Rockhampton is experiencing a heat-wave this week with temperatures sitting around the high 30s and low 40s up until Sunday when they are predicted to drop into the low 30s.