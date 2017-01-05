29°
REVEALED: How this 24-year-old juggles three jobs

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 5th Jan 2017 4:25 PM
Tess Cox out on her horse
Tess Cox out on her horse

SHE grew up on an Alpha cattle property with a love for fashion and mustering, now this Central West Queenslander is making the best of both worlds.

Tess Cox, whose two interests could not be more different, has started her own clothing label, Hessian By Jayne, all while managing her contract mustering business and photography business.

The young 24-year-old entrepreneur first knew she wanted to make a name for herself in the world of business when she was working in contracting camps, which she had been doing since she was 15.

At age 22 the country girl took on the challenge of running her own contract mustering business which saw her spend about seven to eight months in remote country.

 

Tess Back home on the property
Tess Back home on the property

Tess admits being away so often and out of service for months at a time wasn't the most convenient lifestyle to be starting a fashion business which required a lot of communication with a team to produce the perfect product.

"I created Hessian By Jayne by starting with sketches, lots of them," Tess said.

"I worked on patterns and samples and sourced fabrics when I was in town while shifting camp or on weekends.

Tess said her agent, who is from Brisbane, was a little unsure of her dedication.

"We would have a conversation about getting 500m of crepe silk printed, giving the go ahead on samples and hand sketched prints but then I would end the conversation with, ok cool I'll speak to you in a month when I'm back in phone service," Tess laughed.

"She realised I was serious soon enough though."

Starting the label was something Tess had always wanted to do but says she did experience her fair share of struggles including her remote location and lack of technology out there.

Tess confessed she could be "a little impulsive and a big dreamer" so she hooked straight into starting her label without any retail experience.

"I had experience with running my business but that was working with cattle, horses and people, not web pages and blog posts," she said.

 

Some of the clothes Tess created for her fashion label
Some of the clothes Tess created for her fashion label Tess Cox

"The other thing that is hard is sourcing fabrics and finding the right manufacturer, this was all a whole new world for me and looking back I actually can't really say how I did it, it was hard, but there was never a point i wanted to give up.

"I have changed direction a few times to work round certain obstacles but I think that's what business is about."

Now Tess wants to help out other young business owners to get their dreams started.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of organising a trade show and music festival event called Weave Together.

" Weave Together Event is a chance for young business owners to all come together as a team as well as showcase what we are working on," Tess said.

"For the 100 stall holders/business's attending Weave, there will be inspirational speakers, and networking events throughout the three days of Weave.

 

What Tess needs now is young people from personal trainers to make-up artists and bands to put their hands up and get involved with Weave Together.

"This is a chance to get your name out there and jump-start your business," she said.

"I love being a young women in business, I love successful people and I love hearing from and meeting people that are giving it a good crack.

"Business people are doing it for themselves, they're happy for you and there is no jealousy because they are kicking their own goals."

For anyone wanting to get involved with Weave together head to https://hessianbyjayne.com.au/.

