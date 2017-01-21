How much money did CQ consumers get back in refunds last year?

In Rockhampton, 484 people had their complaints finalised, with $168,816 secured through conciliation.

NEARLY 500 people in Rockhampton were refunded over $168,000 through complaints to the Office of Fair Trading in 2016.

It was part of over $5.7 million secured for Queensland customers left out of pocket last year.

A total of 14,921 complaints were finalised by the Office of Fair Trading in 2016, including refunds, replacements and repairs valued close to $4.7 million.

Consumers who lost out as a result of actions by real estate agents, motor dealers or commercial agents were awarded over $250,000.

While legal action secured $770,000 worth of court-ordered compensation.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said traders had to be aware of their legal obligations and working with consumers to fix issues.

"If, as a consumer, you have a complaint about goods or services, approach the trader in the first instance because the majority are willing to listen and provide a remedy,” Mr Bauer said.

"If you're still out of pocket, you can and should lodge a complaint.

"In 2016, only 6% of complaints from consumers weren't able to be satisfactorily resolved by the OFT's conciliation service.”

More information on approaching the business first, determining the most suitable agency for your complaint and how to lodge a formal complaint with the OFT can be found either online at qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).