How much rain will western Qld towns get from massive rain moving over central Australia?

Central Queensland artist Michelle Black was in Winton this morning and took this photo showing the western Queensland town had recieved rain.

WAY out west where the rain doesn't fall regularly, the forecast for the coming week suggests things might be a little different.

Longreach, which had 262.6mm of rain during winter this year, is set to receive more rain in the coming days.

The central west town received 10.2mm yesterday and 5.2 on Wednesday which could be followed up with more tomorrow and Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Longreach has a medium chance of receiving rain with a forecast of a gusty thunderstorm for late afternoon and evening.

There is an even stronger chance of rain the following day with Longreach expected to receive up to 15mm. The forecast for Sunday also includes thunderstorms throughout the day.

The forecast for the rest of the week includes more showers up until Wednesday and mostly sunny on Thursday.

As for other parts of the central west Queensland area - Winton, Barcaldine and Blackall have similar forecasts to Longreach, while Emerald getting some rain, but not as much as those further west.

There are flood warnings issued for a number of river systems in central west Queensland, but none of them run through Longreach, Winton, Barcaldine or Blackall.

The flood warnings flow on from a massive rain front moving across central Australia towards the eastern coast.