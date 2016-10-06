How seven years on drugs lead George to becoming a therapist

GEORGE Patriki was on drugs for seven years before he overcame his problem, and became a therapist.

The Australian Anti Ice Campaign volunteer was one of several speakers at the Yeppoon forum event on Wednesday night.

Mr Patriki said his main focus was to teach the community about how to tackle the ice problem.

"We explain through training how to set up support groups, teach early intervention, and help us get into the schools so that the info we share through the forums gets to students,” he said.

"The point of the forum is to establish a working party from key representatives, to enable us to be able to teach people how to deliver support.

We had tremendous encouragement and support and excitement from the community... everyone put up their hand and said we are committed, and we will do this together.”