How these 18 kittens made a miraculous recovery

Chloe Lyons
| 13th Jan 2017 6:30 PM
MEOW: Kerryanne Pederick, Dr Shivana Seemungal-Dass and Katarina Pederick with kittens Diddy, Maree, Yang and Ying.
MEOW: Kerryanne Pederick, Dr Shivana Seemungal-Dass and Katarina Pederick with kittens Diddy, Maree, Yang and Ying. Allan Reinikka ROK130117akittens

LAST year, a box of almost 20 sick kittens were found close to death; now they have made a full recovery and are ready to find their forever homes.

Kerryanne, a Capricorn Animal Aid volunteer said the 18 kittens were found outside a closed vet clinic and proved quite the surprise for the woman who found them.

"One of our volunteers and foster carers was out at dinner one night, it was a very, very hot night 41 - 42 degrees,” Kerryanne said.

"She'd ordered her fish and chips, stood outside to wait and heard some meowing.

"She saw a box a little bit up the pathway didn't think anything of it.

"She went back then heard it again so she went over to investigate.”

The woman initially thought she had found seven or eight kittens, but after she took them home and began to remove them from the box she discovered 18.

They were severely dehydrated, malnourished, and had cat flu and severe conjunctivitis, but with a bit of love from the team at CAA, they made a full recovery.

"After two hourly feeds, lots of medication, vet trips, a lot of sleepless nights hoping they would make it, they've all pulled through,” Kerryanne said.

"We unfortunately lost two darlings.”

The CAA is holding an adoption day at Petstock Rockhampton in a bid to find the group of orphaned kittens families to call their own.

This story isn't unusual for Kerryanne and her fellow CAA volunteers with abandoned kittens being brought to them daily.

Kerryanne said the solution is simple - desex your animals.

"We get abandoned kittens in here everyday, up to 25 a day I think on a bad day ” she said.

"We would love people to desex their animals.

"We do have a desexing subsidy, which does have some conditions for qualification.

"We just want people to be responsible to desex their animals so we don't have to deal with this kind of situation all the time.

"We are really pushing people to desex, people are so irresponsible.”

The public will have the chance to see how well the kittens have recovered and have the chance to adopt their own fur baby this weekend.

"We're having a huge adoption day on Sunday to show the community how far they've come and that they are up for adoption,” Kerryanne said.

"doption fees for these kittens are $180 and that covers their vaccinations, desexing and flea and worm treatment.

The CAA is totally run by volunteers and they are always looking for more foster carers and donations.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn animal aid cats desexing foster kittens

How these 18 kittens made a miraculous recovery

These orphaned fur babies are looking for their forever homes

