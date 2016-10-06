How this family coped with a life-changing cancer diagnosis

FAMILY TIME: Steven Senini children Lachlan, 2 and Tyler, 5, and wife Deanne pictured in 2011 after Steven had gone into remission from multiple myeloma.

UNDERGOING treatment for a rare blood cancer, Steven Senini made the mistake of searching for more information online

Although he stuck mainly to websites suggested by his specialist, almost everything he read said multiple myeloma would claim his life in three years.

"Naturally, that started to worry me,” Steven said.

"The more you find that scares you, the more you keep looking and you kind of get into a spiral of despair.”

Half an hour later Steven was "an absolute mess” and was reaching out to call the first phone number he could think of.

As a Leukaemia Foundation representative spoke to him, Steven broke down and burst into tears.

Two hours on and a counsellor had helped him claw back some semblance of normality.

Deanne and Steven Senini with Lachlan and Tyler last year. Contributed

For Steven, this conversation is symbolic of the wider care and support the Leukaemia Foundation provided the Senini family emotionally and practically through a year of treatment in Brisbane.

The Rockhampton family were given the crushing diagnosis in June 2008, but it was just a dip in a emotionally turbulent week for the family who also found out they were expecting their second child.

Steven was diagnosed after a routine blood donation appointment highlighted some irregularities.

When Steven, wife Deanne and daughter Tyler flew to Brisbane, they were still chasing the results with no idea the devastating news they were about to be dealt.

It was a complete shock for Steven, who had only recently started a new job at Ergon Energy.

"We went from normal life, everything going well to, essentially, complete turmoil,” he said.

The Leukaemia Foundation dealt with the family's travel and accommodation arrangements for the Brisbane-based week-long treatment, easing the burden on Steven and Deanne.

Light the Night Walk

When: Friday, October 7 from 5.30pm to 8pm

Where: Alf Kiele Park, Sir Raymond Huish Dr

Ample parking at the venue, recommended to bring own chairs

Over $2600 has been raised for this event so far

Son Lachlan was born in January 2009, just months before Steven's largest chemotherapy treatment.

The family, now including a newborn and a three-year-old, stayed at the Leukaemia Foundation village for that time.

"There was a lot of support there, not just for the other people who were staying in the building, but the Leukaemia Foundation organised shuttle buses to get to and from the hospital, they had seminars and talks and lots of information about the treatment side effects ... all the things you just don't think about until all of this hits you,” Steven said.

"There was the emotional and psychological impact of, firstly, a diagnosis and to come to grips with that, to be able to move forward at all is a bit of an effort, it takes time to get your head around.”

Steven still lives with the cancer, but chemotherapy and continuing medication have suppressed the cancerous cells in the bone marrow.

Tyler and Lachlan Senini at Light the Night 2011. Sharyn O'Neill

"From what I can tell that's about as good as it gets,” he said.

"I take delight in getting older now.

"I take more delight in that because I've had my faced rubbed in the reality of not seeing it.”

Each year, the family takes part in the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night walk, remembering their journey and thanking the organisation which made one of the most difficult times of their lives a little easier.

"I owe a lot to them,” Steven said.

"Our whole family does.”