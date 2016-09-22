How to spend $6k in 400 metres

A MAN chose to evade police instead of walking 400 metres to his home.

Scott Anthony Ford, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of drink driving and ignoring a direction to stop.

The court heard in July this year in Mount Morgan, police turned their lights on and followed Ford, who was wearing a distinctive cap, as he left a local licensed premises.

Ford turned sharply up a side road to avoid police and in the process drove on the wrong side of the road.

Police stopped their pursuit and Ford was later found at the intersection of East St and Hall St where they gave him a roadside breath test.

When questioned by police he told them he wasn't the driver of the vehicle, but was identified by the cap.

Later at the station, Ford blew reading of 0.155.

He told police he'd consumed five cans of rum and coke, six schooners of mid strength beer and two schooners of XXXX Gold.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant told the court the defendant intended to park his car at the licensed venue and walk 400 metres to his home, but in his drunken state, decided to drive the short distance.

Grant added that his client panicked when he saw police, but realised the trouble he would be in so stopped at the intersection.

Ford was fined $750 for drink driving and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

For failing to stop, he was fined the minimum $5890 and disqualified two years.