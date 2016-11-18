30°
How young love turned into meth deals

Chloe Lyons
| 18th Nov 2016 6:04 PM
Rockhampton Court
Rockhampton Court

A REBELLIOUS streak and an older boyfriend proved the perfect storm for this teenage drug dealer.

A 16-year-old Gladstone girl pleaded guilty in The Supreme Court of Rockhampton today to a slew of drugs charges after police found incriminating text messages on her mobile phone indicating she was selling cannabis and methamphetamines.

She was charged with six counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one count each of possession of a thing used in connection with a drug offence and possessing drug utensils.

The offences occurred between January and February this year.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client may have been exposed to drugs under the influence of her boyfriend of two years who is eight years her senior.

Although the girl's boyfriend initially had a "stabilising effect” on her life, his drug use "may explain her young involvement in drugs”.

Mr Polley added while his client is close with her mother, a tumultuous relationship with her father led to a "rebellious streak” in her early teenage years.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke told the court while it was conceded there was no proof actual sales took place there were text messages on the girls phone about "substantial” amounts of drugs and money.

Sparse details of the offending were revealed in Justice Duncan McMeekin's summary to the court.

Sales of meth in the amounts of 3.5g, 1.75g and 7g were indicated in text messages with one involving the exchange of $3200.

Police also found the girl in possession of 86 drug pipes.

Justice McMeekin pressed upon the girl the seriousness of her situation considering she is a few months away from turning 17, meaning she would come before the court as an adult.

"Had you been an adult, the offences are so serous you would be going to jail,” Justice McMeekin told her.

"Your level of offending conduct brings you awfully close.”

The girl was sentenced to a period of two years probation and was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded on the basis it would have detrimental effects on both the girl and the community as her future employment prospects would be hindered.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis court drug dealer methampetamine supreme court of rockhampton teenager youth crime

