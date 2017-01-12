Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

HE 'threw it out as a teaser' and the reaction has been phenomenal; two Summer Bay stars are destined for Rockhampton.

On-screen romance Hunter King and Olivia Fraser-Richards, played by Scott Lee and Raechelle Banno, will mingle with locals at the upcoming Ability Ball, organised by Bundaberg man Trev Sands.

Mr Sands will bring the inaugural event to Rockhampton after four successful years organising the Ability Ball in his hometown and three in Hervey Bay.

He said Home and Away cast and management have been on board since day one, with stars attending each year.

Home and Away star Raechelle Banno.

Rockhampton locals have shared their excitement over Lee and Banno's impending visit since Mr Sands posted the news to the Rockhampton Classifieds Facebook page last night.

As of 2.30pm, 133 people had reacted to the post and 128 comments have rolled in.

"The Home and Away guests have attended the last three balls, they are really supporting the Ability Balls," he said.

"We want to expand through Queensland and Rockhampton is my first stop.

"Home and Away guests draw people from everywhere, a lot of people watch Home and Away.

"And Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee... I just had them here in Bundaberg, and that's why I asked them to come to Rockhampton.

"They are just fantastic, they got everyone out of their chairs and danced the night away."

Home and Away star Scott Lee.

The 16-years-and-over whole of community event is locked in for May 27, with the venue yet to be determined.

Mr Sands said he has a large location in mind to facilitate the high demand, with people already requesting he hold tickets, although he is unable to do so.

"The event started four years ago in Bundaberg and it was mainly to give people with disabilities a chance to get their ball gowns on, their suits and ties and have a night on the town," he said.

"They don't get many opportunities to do that.

"It's about inclusion; the whole community getting together for a night of fun and entertainment."

Both are expected to be plentiful with an ABBA tribute group on board, as well as Australia's best Elvis Presley impersonator Dean Vegas, who has won an international Elvis competition and been given the key to the birth place of 'The King'.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Sands said the Ability Balls fit within a greater desire to diversify the opportunities for people with disabilities in regional centres.

"I want to create more things in regional towns for people to do," he explained.

"Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay are big disability sectors," he said of the event's three current hosts.

Mr Sands said the majority of money raised supports Inside Out - a dance and theatres school for people with disabilities - and is also invested in the next year's Ability Ball, which costs about $30,000 to put on.

He urged anyone with further inquiries, or a desire to sponsor the event, to contact Community Lifestyle Support in Bundaberg on 4155 6121 or email events@cls.org.au.