Humidity rising and above median temps in Capricornia

UPDATE 4.45PM: LAST night's light rainfall and humidity are typical of what Rockhampton and the wider Capricornia district can expect over the coming days.

A storm cell which moved eastward across from Biloela dropped 4mm of rain over the town, and brought isolated showers and storms across Central Queensland.

Rockhampton only received a drizzle less than 1mm.

A BOM spokesman today said the highest falls were experienced west of Gladstone with 42mm in the hills, followed by Dackiel with 21mm.

The spokesman said the storm and shower activity would continue.

"There's just chances of showers tomorrow with a slight chance of thunderstorm in the late morning," he said.

"Friday there's a chance of a thunderstorm. It develops each day, if we get that bit of heat in."

ROCKHAMPTON WEATHER:

There is about a 70% chance median temperatures will exceed 30.3 degrees for the month of November.

The chance of above median maximum temperature for November in Rockhampton. Bureau of Meteorology

In the coming days:

There is a 30% chance of rain in Rockhampton tomorrow, but only 0-2mm expected and 30 degree temperatures.

Friday is still looking like a 60% chance of rain in Rockhampton, dropping 1-8mm, with 29 degree temperatures.

The heat will pick up Saturday with 33 degrees forecast, and a possible shower, clearing up to a sunny day on Sunday at 36 degrees.

Heading into next week the forecast is mostly sunny, with 34 degrees forecast Monday and Tuesday.

YEPPOON WEATHER:

The November outlook for Yeppoon shows temperatures are likely to exceed the monthly median of 28.7 degrees.

The chance of above median maximum temperature for November in Yeppoon. Bureau of Meteorology

For the coming week, BOM forecast:

A possible shower tomorrow and 26 degrees.

A possible morning storm and showers are forecast for Friday, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees.

The weekend will clear up to a possible morning shower on Saturday and 27 degrees, and a sunny 30 degrees on Sunday.

Twenty-eight degree temperatures are forecast Monday and Tuesday and mostly sunny.

YESTERDAY: THE SKIES over Biloela have darkened, with flashes of lightning cracking as a storm moves eastward over the Central Queensland town.

This BOM map shows a thunderstorm moving eastwards from Biloela towards the coast as at 6.40pm on Tuesday, November 1. Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology shows a storm system travelling eastward over the Biloela, bringing with it steady rainfalls across a 10-minute period, dropping about 4mm of rain as of 6.30pm.

Wind gusts reached their peak for the day at 43kmh at 6pm.

Though the Bureau have not issued a warning for Central Queensland, the radar shows a system moving towards the coast.

Light falls have registered across Westwood heading east towards Rockhampton.