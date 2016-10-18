29°
Hundreds expected at protest over agreements at CQ mine

Michelle Gately
| 18th Oct 2016 6:29 AM
Workers and supporters are today expected to protest outside Anglo American headquarters in Brisbane following agreement negotiations at German Creek mine.
Workers and supporters are today expected to protest outside Anglo American headquarters in Brisbane following agreement negotiations at German Creek mine.

HUNDREDS of coal mine workers and their supporters are today expected to protest at Anglo American headquarters in Brisbane over agreements at a Central Queensland mine.

This action comes after more than two and a half years of negotiations and eight weeks of protected industrial action between the company and 142 workers at Middlemount's German Creek mine.

Since the previous agreement expired in April 2014, the workers and the CFMEU have engaged in 17 meetings with Anglo American to resolve the issue.

Workers decided to take ongoing protected industrial action from August 19.

The company recently announced 83 workers would be made redundant this month.

