Husband and wife face court for cannabis possession

A HUSBAND and wife were caught hiding their drugs in a bizarre place.

Shane Michael Oates, 44, and his wife Katherine May Oates, 53, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after a search of their Mount Morgan home uncovered drugs and utensils.

The court heard in August, police found a spray paint can that unscrewed from the bottom containing 66 grams of cannabis, a home-made bong and a plastic container full of clip-seal bags.

Both made admissions to owning the property, but Katherine Oates told police she would sometimes use the bags to store beads in when she was making jewellery.

Police also found one cannabis seed and a book called 'Closet Cultivator', a guide on how to grow cannabis in a cupboard although Katherine Oates alleged the seed was around 12 months old and she hadn't read the book.

Shane Oates was also facing court for a drug driving offence.

The court heard in May, he was pulled over on Musgrave St and tested positive for cannabis.

He told police he had smoked two days earlier.

At the time of the offence Shane Oates was serving an operational period of a suspended sentence for similar charges.

The pair both have criminal history.

Shane Oates had a five page criminal history and Katherine Oates had a common assault charge from 2013 as well as an assault occasioning bodily harm charge from 2011.

Shane Oates received terms of imprisonment with immediate parole for all charges including, four months for drug driving and a six month driving disqualification, three months for possession, one month for the utensil and two months for breaching his suspended sentence.

Katherine Oates received 18 months probation.