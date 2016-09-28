Hyacinth not posing risk to Fitzroy water quality

CONDITIONS in the Fitzroy River are "beautiful” according to Rockhampton Regional Council, despite evident hyacinth and aquatic weeds both upstream and downstream of the Barrage.

Rockhampton regional councillor Neil Fisher said the hyacinth was in no way posing a risk to water quality.

"We want the community to be rest assured that we are not experiencing any compromise to our river's health or the quality of our raw drinking water,” Cr Fisher said.

"The small amounts of hyacinth pose no risk to the water quality within our large storage area and we are in fact currently experiencing ideal raw water quality at the moment in respect to its treatability.”

There has been a slight increase in water hyacinth in the river recently due to ideal growing conditions and the lack of recent heavy downstream river flows.

Hyacinth does not survive in salt water and thus it will not spread, nor does it pose a threat to the surroundings.

The council is presently examining bio-control options which will reduce the amount of herbicide required to control pest weeds.