'I am going to deal with this in court': fighting words for LSC

Emu Park businessman Keith Ruskin says he will fight the Livingstone Shire Council on proposed zoning changes which threaten to destroy his business.

KEITH Ruskin has built up his Emu Park business over nearly four decades, now he fears it was all for nothing.

He says nine businesses and about 30 families rely on his industrial sheds and workshops to provide employment to locals.

But the long-term resident says he is preparing for his final battle with the Livingstone Shire Council after a proposed zoning change threatened the future of Ruskin's Storage.

Emu Park re-zoning appeal: Emu Park businessman Keith Ruskin of Ruskin's Storage pleads his case to the Livingstone Shire Council over proposed re-zoning of his industrial land.

Under the proposed draft Livingstone Planning Scheme, the LSC have proposed to change lot 9 Henry St, Emu Park, from "Light Industrial” to "Emerging Communities Zoning”.

Mr Ruskin claims the council of the day advised he build in the area before he opened up shop in 1978.

But a notice letter on November 16 last year left him in fear his "lawful use” of the land would become illegal; compromising his retirement, family's inheritance, existing businesses and future growth in Emu Park and a financial return on his long-term investment.

"I am sick of people telling me that the council will do what they want, and that's that,” Mr Ruskin said.

"I can't have any further growth, and if a business closes down I can't open another one. I can't get any answers.

"I basically told the council, I am going to deal with this in court.”

But with panoramic views of the Keppel islands, Bluff Point, rolling mountains and bushland, Mr Ruskin is defiant but somewhat defeated in the knowledge his business would have no place "smack bang” in the middle of a residential estate.

Mr Ruskin said surrounding businesses would also be affected, and has made submissions pleading his case during the November 16, 2016 to January 2016 consultation period

He noted he had raised concerns with the LSC over previously proposed residential developments, and was advised his use was lawful under the 2005 Livingstone Shire Planning Scheme.

The proposed Livingstone Planning Scheme would supersede this.

Mr Ruskin has also taken his concerns to the Queensland Government.

He received a response which stated under the Sustainable Planning Act 2009, lawful uses of a premises are protected in the event of any zoning change.

"The new planning scheme cannot stop the use from continuing, further regulate the use or require the use to be changed,” the response stated.

The LSC Community and Planning Services director Brett Bacon said council are currently going through all submissions made during the consultation period.

"Council certainly supports input from the community into the new town plan and welcomes and encourages their feedback,” Mr Bacon said.

"The Growth Management Unit, which is responsible for the planning scheme, has received 140 submissions on various matters, some in support of scheme changes, and some, as in the case of Mr Ruskin, against proposed changes.

"This is an integral part of the process to give council feedback and a direct opportunity for community members to provide constructive feedback and to have an opportunity to have direct input into the new town plan.

"Council is currently reviewing all of the submissions received during the consultation period which closed two weeks ago.

"Council will consider all submissions in the coming months and make decisions to retain changes or modify proposed changes.

"Livingstone Shire Council staff did have contact with Mr Ruskin, at his request throughout the process, provided relevant material as requested and will consider and provide a response to all submissions prior to any revised draft being referred to the State Government for adoption,” Mr Bacon said.