'I am not your mate' Magistrate tells bar-banging offender

KASH Lindsay Marks quickly learnt that banging the bar and referring to the Magistrate as "mate" was not the appropriate court-room manner.

Yesterday at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Marks plead guilty to one count of public drinking.

The court heard Marks consumed a can of Bundaberg Rum on Yamba Road on October 18 and he was fined the mandatory $120.

That same evening, Marks allegedly threw a half full bottle of coke at a passing police vehicle, causing it to swerve dangerously.

He said he would contest the charge and the remaining two separate charges when he fronts court next month.

Magistrate Cameron Press instructed him to "improve his attitude" next time.

"I am not your mate, I will not tolerate insolence in court," Magistrate Press said."