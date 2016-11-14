'I know who stole my stuff'

DISGUSTED: Jason Holohan outside the house in Berserker where his ute, trailer and personal items were stolen. INSET: Better times, Jason playing for the Rockwheelers.

IN THE seconds that wheelchair bound Jason Holohan ducked to the back of the house, his car and trailer was stolen.

He was working at a residence in Berserker last Thursday when he was the victim of a planned and brazen theft.

And he says he knows exactly who stole from him.

"As I was mowing the house, I noticed a young fella watching me... a lot of people find it strange at how I whipper-snip off the side of a mower, so I thought nothing of it,” Jason recalled.

"But it got to the point where I almost went up to him and asked him what he was doing.

"Noticed that he was pretty suspicious, so I made sure I kept an eye on him and my stuff. Just before I finished, I saw that he was gone but then saw him walking away.

"He was walking like he was hiding something in his jacket.”

Jason Holohan with his ute and trailer which were thankfully recovered. Matty Holdsworth

Jason said he grabbed a can of coke and "literally did two laps of the yard” - in that time his utility and trailer was gone.

"They took the bag off my wheelchair while I was on the mower,” he said.

"Inside the bag was the master key to my car. From there they stole a large sum of cash, my wallet and sporting memorabilia.

"My wallet had in it a picture of my first born son, one of my only pictures of him. Just something that has incredible sentimental value to me.”

Hours later, Jason saw the alleged suspects returning from the store with trolley's full of groceries. He had no doubt his money had gone to that.

Wheelchair basketballer Jason Holohan. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK190913cbasket4

Jason, who is a wheelchair basketballer at national level, doesn't let his disability hinder him. But he is stunned that someone would go to such lengths to target a a wheelchair bound person.

To say he is angry at the situation is an understatement.

"I don't like crying cripple but that at the end of the day, to rip off a bloke in a wheelchair is just low,” he said.

"This comes down to the principal of it. I am incredibly aggressive at the moment. Shocked, stunned and amazed.”

Jason's car and trailer was fortunately found only a few blocks away but he still has to front the cost of paying for lock replacement. But the photos and memorabilia he can't put a price on are long gone in his eyes.

Rockhampton police are investigating the incident.