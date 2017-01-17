'I will walk again': man defies the odds after horror crash

RECOVERING: Clarence Callaghan was seriously injured in a crash on December 19, where his vehicle hit a pole.

TEARS welled in Debra Callaghan's eyes; her son was doing the impossible.

From more than 600km north, the Rockhampton mother cheered on her son, Clarence, as he took the miraculous steps doctors feared he may never manage.

A horrific head-on crash into a power pole left the 39-year-old Rockhampton man seriously injured last month.

On top of damage to his large and small bowel, his bladder not functioning, a torn liver, seven broken ribs, a fractured sternum and extensive bruising, Clarence suffered spinal injuries which threatened to take his ability to walk.

But nearly one month on from the December 19 crash, and Clarence has defied the odds.

"He was at the bars in the gym, he is in the PA Hospital now in the spinal rehabilitation unit,” Debra said of a video of her son walking assisted during one of his five weekly gym sessions.

"I cried my eyes out, as you would being one of your children.

"He walked to the other end, the physiotherapist gave him the the thumbs up.

"He can't stand on his own, but there is progress... it (the walking) will be aided.”

Debra said her son told them from the get go, "I will walk again”.

"It's just amazing, he is so determined to walk...the whole family you know was cheering him on, we all had a cry over seeing it.”

"You get told you wont walk again, but he's trying to so hard.”

Though remarkable, Clarence still has a long road to recovery with doctors unable to confirm when he will be released.

Debra said he will no doubt feel the effects of the crash for the rest of his life.

During their regular phone calls, Debra can still "hear the pain” in her son's voice, and with geography, financial difficulty and her own health battles between them, Debra fears she will not revisit her son in the months of rehabilitation ahead.

Debra said she was able to spend Christmas day by her son's side after a family member gave her a lift.

But she explained she has breast cancer, and with her husband is often in and out of hospital due to an autoimmune disease, driving is not an option for the couple.

She hoped if anyone could offer assistance, they contact her on 0438 027 872.

"I'd love for him to be home... he used to be here every day,” she said.