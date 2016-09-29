27°
Iconic Aussie band gets set for Great Western show

Madeline McDonald
| 29th Sep 2016 9:30 AM
ICEHOUSE: The band will play Saturday night at the GWH.
ICEHOUSE: The band will play Saturday night at the GWH. Contributed

SINCE it was announced earlier in the year that iconic Aussie band Icehouse would be coming to Rockhampton for an exclusive performance, the locals have been counting down the days.

And that day is nearly here as the popular band get ready to perform one of their only concert performances this year at the Great Western Hotel this Saturday.

The band was originally formed by Iva Davies, the band's frontman and musical creative force, who lead the band to an amazing 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums and over 30 Top 40 singles.

Iva told Pulse earlier in the year that although he couldn't recall the last time the band visited the beef capital, he's hoping he'll play all of the the songs the crowd wants to hear.

"We've got an extraordinary set of musicians and they have all been working in music outside performing so it's quite diverse,” he said.

"They're a pretty smart lot. And I think that's what keeps the quality of the show.”

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Icehouse has transcended age groups with their hit songs, well known and loved by audiences across generations and has played to sell-out capacity audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the world.

