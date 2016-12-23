29°
Iconic Rockhampton business back in harmony again

Michelle Gately
| 4th Jan 2017 11:11 AM
HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE: Rod Green from Green Brothers music store, which will this year celebrate half a century of business and has recently revealed a completely restored exterior following Cyclone Marcia damage.
HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE: Rod Green from Green Brothers music store, which will this year celebrate half a century of business and has recently revealed a completely restored exterior following Cyclone Marcia damage. Chris Ison ROK231216cgreens1

ALL You Need Is Love, Dancing Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, Imagine, Thriller, Purple Rain.

These are just some of the hits which have formed the soundtrack of the Green's family business over the past half century.

Just like these unforgettable sounds, the business itself, and the building it's occupied for roughly 40 years, has become a Rockhampton icon.

Cyclone Marcia and severe storms almost wiped the building's unique awning out, but a firm promise to the original owners saw the Green family fighting to restore it to glory.

Built in 1947, the store on the corner of William and Alma Sts was originally the city's second Holden car showroom, CQ Motors.

It formed a precinct of car yards in the city centre, which dispersed as Rockhampton's population grew.

In 1963, Ken and Trevor Green were selling wholesale products for the company now known as Panasonic.

Between them, the pair covered three quarters of Queensland in their sales rounds.

In 1967, as The Beatles were riding down Penny Lane and everyone was a Daydream Believer, the company produced an electric organ and the brothers started a music shop on William St and Alma Ln.

Rod Green has worked with his brothers in the family-owned business for years, with family members Jeff Green and Denise Philp also running the store.

Rod Green from Green Brothers music store.
Rod Green from Green Brothers music store. Chris Ison ROK231216cgreens2

"The music industry really started in the late 1950s, with rock 'n' roll, the legends like Elvis and all those type of guys really invented music and put it on the map,” he said.

"It's continued forward ever since.

"While things don't stay the same, the type of music has changed as the years have gone on, there's been some brilliant musical icons coming through the years and that's inspired a lot of local musicians to want to play.

"Over the years we've had some tremendous talent in Rockhampton.”

The original Green Brothers store on the corner of William St and Alma Lane.
The original Green Brothers store on the corner of William St and Alma Lane. Contributed

Green Brothers moved to its now iconic home in 1979, the premises having been vacated by Holden some months earlier.

In those days it was an electrics store as well as a music retailer, specialising in the late 1980s.

When Cyclone Marcia hit in 2015, the awning was took "a fair whack” and storms later that year finished it off.

Then came the herculean task of restoring the 1940s awning, something it took about a year for engineers to work through.

Green Brothers have been in this William and Alma St store since 1979.
Green Brothers have been in this William and Alma St store since 1979. Contributed

The original curve was created with timber wedged at various angles, braced at the top of concrete pillars.

The engineers chose to create the same look by coming into the shop, encasing the concrete pillars in steel and creating a metal curve.

The curve of the new awning was modelled of laser readings of the original.

Nuveau Constructions, responsible for the restoration, used as much local product and labour as possible on the request of the Green family.

The iconic store on the corner of Alma and William Streets, built in the 1940s, was car showroom CQ Motors.
The iconic store on the corner of Alma and William Streets, built in the 1940s, was car showroom CQ Motors. Contributed

"When we first bought the building off CQ Motors, Ken made a promise to the owners of the building at the time that he would keep and maintain that structure,” Rod said.

"Our promise is our word.

"We love the building, it's so different to anything else, regardless of the technical difficulties over the structure.

"It's very important for us to maintain this structure, so we fought hard to do that.

"I've travelled a little bit and I haven't seen an awning like it.

"It's not just unique to Rocky, it's unique to Queensland, and Australia.

"It was very important to us to maintain the style of the building and we did everything we could to maintain that,” Rod said.

With the finishing touches still being put on the internal restoration of the building, Rod is hoping the family will enjoy many more years of music in the iconic store.

Green Brothers is open for business, with the awning restoration complete following Cyclone Marcia damage.
Green Brothers is open for business, with the awning restoration complete following Cyclone Marcia damage. Michelle Gately

"Music, to me, does speak all languages and sometimes in today's troubled world it's an avenue of relief,” he said.

"No matter who it is in society, what culture they come from, what background or family history they've had, what good luck or bad luck they've had, they've enjoyed listening to or playing music.

"It seems to soothe something in the human body.

"Not everybody is going to be that international star, but if it helps make you feel relaxed and feel good about yourself and everything else that's happening in your world, that's wonderful.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
