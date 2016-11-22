She graduated from Rockhampton Girls Grammar just days ago, now Katelyn Cesar is celebrating the end of high school with her friends at former Schoolies hot-spot Airlie Beach.

The last few years Airlie has been a very popular location among school leavers to celebrate the end of school, but according to Katelyn numbers are lower than last year.

"A lot of the locals have said that this year is really quiet compared to last year,” she said.

"We haven't really gone to any of the parties because they cost like 60 bucks, so we've just been kicking back at the hotel.

"If you want the real schoolies experience, go to the Gold Coast not Airlie, it's more of a holiday here.”

Numbers have also continued to drop for schoolies celebrations state-wide.

On Monday, Sergeant Greg Jones of the Rockhampton and Capricornia Coast PCYC reported that Queensland had seen a drop in registration numbers.

"There has been a five to seven per cent decrease state-wide, but we have noticed an increase where there is no formalised response, in places like the Sunny Coast and Agnes Waters or overseas in Fiji” he said.

