IMPORTANT: Changes to Rocky CBD toilet facilities

The Rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets is set to be demolished.

AS DEMOLITION crews move in to dismantle the East and Denham St Rotunda, residents can rest assured they will not go without vital amenities.

Next week another major milestone in the Riverbank Revitalisation project will be reached as the demolition of the Rotunda, which was built in 1987, officially gets underway.

REMOVAL TIMELINE