IMPORTANT: Changes to Rocky CBD toilet facilities

AS DEMOLITION crews move in to dismantle the East and Denham St Rotunda, residents can rest assured they will not go without vital amenities.
Next week another major milestone in the Riverbank Revitalisation project will be reached as the demolition of the Rotunda, which was built in 1987, officially gets underway.
REMOVAL TIMELINE
- The Rotunda overhead will be removed between 6pm and 6am on Monday, October 17 through to Thursday night.
- The roundabout will be closed to all traffic during these hours.
- East St will remain open to traffic as per normal during business hours.
- The toilets in the Rotunda building will remain accessible up until Monday, October 24, when the remainder of the Rotunda building is demolished.
- From October 24, public toilets will temporarily be relocated to the end of Denham St on Quay St near the former Saigon Saigon building.