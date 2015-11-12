31°
In memory of our Miami-Lee

22nd Nov 2016
SWEET MEMORIES: Miami-Lee at her Frozen themed sixth birthday party.
SWEET MEMORIES: Miami-Lee at her Frozen themed sixth birthday party.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Miami-Lee Mauger tragically lost her fight against brain cancer a year ago on November 23, in her hospital bed surrounded by her family.

Miami-Lee was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August 2013 and had undergone chemotherapy, radiation and two brain operations.

Miami-Lee's last wish was to have her North Rockhampton home decorated in Christmas and Frozen-themed lights, as the movie Frozen was her favourite.

Days before her death Miami-Lee's wish was granted thanks to the helping hands of community members who donated lights, ladders and their time to decorate the house for Miami-Lee's arrival.

At the time Miami-Lee's parents, Tony and Katrina Mauger, thanked the community for all their help in granting their little girl's wish.

Now they have written this poem in her memory.

 

Miami-Lee

You've just walked on ahead of us

and we've got to understand

you were only 6 years old

and we had to let go of your hand

We try and cope the best we can

but we are missing you so much

If only we could see you

and once more feel your touch

God took you to his loving home

a cure was not to be

He wrapped you in his loving arms

and whispered come with me

She suffered much in silence

her spirit did not bend

you touched many hearts

with your beautiful soul and big brown eyes

you faced your pain with courage until the very end

you tried so hard to stay with us

your fight was not in vain

God took you to his loving home

and freed you from the pain.

12 months since you left us

We love and miss you our angel

sending you hugs and kisses

Mummy and Daddy

