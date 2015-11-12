In memory of our Miami-Lee

ROCKHAMPTON'S Miami-Lee Mauger tragically lost her fight against brain cancer a year ago on November 23, in her hospital bed surrounded by her family.
Miami-Lee was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August 2013 and had undergone chemotherapy, radiation and two brain operations.
Miami-Lee's last wish was to have her North Rockhampton home decorated in Christmas and Frozen-themed lights, as the movie Frozen was her favourite.
|LAST YEAR| Community unites to make Miami-Lee's last Christmas special
Days before her death Miami-Lee's wish was granted thanks to the helping hands of community members who donated lights, ladders and their time to decorate the house for Miami-Lee's arrival.
At the time Miami-Lee's parents, Tony and Katrina Mauger, thanked the community for all their help in granting their little girl's wish.
Now they have written this poem in her memory.
Miami-Lee
You've just walked on ahead of us
and we've got to understand
you were only 6 years old
and we had to let go of your hand
We try and cope the best we can
but we are missing you so much
If only we could see you
and once more feel your touch
God took you to his loving home
a cure was not to be
He wrapped you in his loving arms
and whispered come with me
She suffered much in silence
her spirit did not bend
you touched many hearts
with your beautiful soul and big brown eyes
you faced your pain with courage until the very end
you tried so hard to stay with us
your fight was not in vain
God took you to his loving home
and freed you from the pain.
12 months since you left us
We love and miss you our angel
sending you hugs and kisses
Mummy and Daddy