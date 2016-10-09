Increased child safety workers being put on front-line

THE recent murder of Tiahleigh Palmer while she was in foster care has sparked debate about the competency of Queensland's child protection services.

Central Queensland was flagged as a region in high demand of additional child safety workers, but child safety minister Shannon Fentiman was unable to say how many of 82 new positions announced on the weekend would make it here.

"We know there are areas in Queensland experiencing high demand, the South-East, the South-West, the North-Coast and Central Queensland,” Ms Fentiman said.

"We'll be finalising exact locations for these staff in the next fortnight and recruitment will begin immediately.

"I'm hopeful we'll see the majority of these positions in place by the end of the year and the entire recruitment process will be finalised by March next year.”

Ms Fentiman said despite child safety cases becoming increasingly complex due to compounding factors, their methods were working.

"As I travel across Queensland and meet with our dedicated and passionate child safety staff, they are telling me working with families earlier on and more intensively is having great results,” Ms Fentiman

"But it is taking longer and the families that are coming to the attention of child safety are increasingly complex, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol abuse and mental illness.”

Shadow Minister for Child Safety Ros Bates was not convinced the Palaszczuk Government was doing all it can, citing a record number of child abuse investigations that have been closed without safety workers seeing the child or finalising the matter.

"Behind every one of those numbers is a Queensland child that someone in our community suspected was being abused or neglected and they picked up the phone, having confidence their serious concerns would be investigated,” Ms Bates said.

"It is frightening to think more than a thousand children may have been left in violent homes having never had a knock on the door from a child safety officer.

"We only hope the 1124 children reported to child safety were not further abused or harmed after Labor closed the book on their case.

"The premier and the minister need to guarantee that not one of those cases closed without any action being taken was done to manage growing backlogs on the front-line.”

Although the number of closed child safety cases is at a record high, Ms Fentiman said it was a product of there being more child safety alerts.

"There are a number of reasons why cases and investigations can't be closed,” Ms Fentiman said.

"The most common is we're not given enough information to start with to locate the family or the family has moved interstate.

"It is a higher number but there's also more notifications coming into child safety than ever before.”