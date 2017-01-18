Incredible journey to Papua New Guinea to revisit grandfather's history

OVERWHELMING WELCOME: Yeppoon man Rod Schlencker on his arrival in Papua New Guinea in November last year with Gobuolo Village Chief Goodwin Tom, Chairman of GOKATA United Church Kurona Bala, and congregation secretary Gomuna Misina.

IT was a phone call while fishing on the Styx River that Rod Schlencker never expected, but was extremely humbled by.

What the phone call led to was an experience the Yeppoon man and his brother will never forget.

His grandfather, Reverend Henry Percy Schlencker commenced work with the London Missionary Society in Papua New Guinea in 1896 for about 20 years, and changed the lives of thousands of villagers.

Portrait of Rev Percy and Mary "Bessie” Schlencker with their children, Lucy, Harold and Lawrence. Contributed

Over a century later, Chairman, GOKATA United Church -Pom Congregation Kurona Bala phoned Rod and told him of the high regard in which his grandfather was held by the people of the GOKATA United Church of Boku Circuit.

He went on to tell Rod that he represented 2000 members of the church in his area.

Mr Bala then invited the direct descendants of Rev Schlencker to be present at the opening of a new church building that GOKATA United Church is constructing at Boku, to continue the legacy of Rev Schlencker.

This contact culminated in the suggestion that someone should make a reconnaissance visit to check out the situation before the new church opening in the New Year.

Rod and brother Tony made the trip to Papua New Guinea in November last year, ahead of the church's opening in April, which will be held in honour of Rev Schlencker's memory and what he did for their people.

HUMBLING EXPERIENCE: Rod Schlencker at his Yeppoon home with some of his grandfather's artefacts, after Rod returned from his trip to Papua New Guinea to meet with the Gokata People. Amy Haydock

"We've always been proud of our grandfather, and our family generally, and this has really brought it back into to focus,” Mr Schlencker said on Friday.

They were unsure what to expect when landing in this foreign country, which they'd heard so much about in stories passed down from their grandfather.

"When we were children my grandfather was still alive...and our family revolved around his history of being a missionary and he was still a Congregational minister almost until he died,” Mr Schlencker said.

"So we knew a fair bit of an idea of what was going on. And we have a few artefacts that he brought home with him. Stone axes and shell collections.”

Rod said they certainly weren't prepared for the huge and overwhelming welcome they received, comparing the experience to being treated like royalty.

On November 18, 2016, Tony and Rod Schlencker (pictured) arrived in Port Moresby to meet with the Papua New Guinea Gokata People to plan for Silinka's decendants to attend the official opening of a new 1000 seat church to be built at Gokata early in the new year. Rod's grandfather, Reverend Henry Percy Schlencker was held in high regard by the people of the GOKATA United Church of Boku Circuit, where he represented 2,000 members of the church in his area. Amy Haydock

"Tony and I were met at the airport to the beat of drums and 30 traditionally dressed dancers performing a victory dance of the Gokata warriors,” Mr Schlencker said.

"They had half of the airport cordoned off. The press were there, the TV crews, we were on national TV that night. Many of the church members were also there to welcome us. I was speechless. The vibrant atmosphere was overwhelming.”

Their grandfather's work in this region had transformed the people's way of living, taking them out of the dark ages and teaching them about education and modern living.

"His arrival at Boku was treated with suspicion by the locals and an ambush was laid to kill the intruders,” Mr Schlencker explained of his grandfather's arrival to the country.

"One of the warriors, Venigo Orona, convinced those in the ambush party to spare the visitors and hear what they had to say.

"This started a six year friendship with the people of Boku and nearby villages. This feeling of friendship and high regard has continued by the Gokata people as they are known today, and Silinka has not been forgotten. This memory is perpetuated by Duri and Moale Tom who gave the Christian name of Schlencker to their son. A grandson also has the Christian name of Schlencker.”

Mr Schlencker said his grandfather's work in Papua New Guinea was folklore in their family, but also a huge part of the people's heritage in Gokata.

"A lot of the people we met were well-educated...they had good leadership from their parents who were encouraged by my grandfather to do these things and move in to a modern way of living I guess,” he explained.

"And they acknowledge that. They think it was pretty good that they had someone there to help them.” During the brief two-day visit, Tony and Rod were given a tour of the different villages and churches; all welcomed with a warm reception of tribal dances that included stories of their grandfather.

They even enjoyed a swim and a wash in the creek where Rev Percy and his wife Bessie used to bath.

Mr Schlencker said he and many other members of his family across all generations, from siblings to great grandchildren, were planning to attend the opening come April.

"I can assure that we will never forget and look forward to returning to see you again,” he said. "Thank you to all who made our visit so comfortable and possible.”