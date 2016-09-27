Indecent treatment trial starts

A MAN who pleaded not-guilty to indecent treatment of his six-year-old step-daughter appeared in Rockhampton District Court today on the first day of his trial.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the jury in his opening address details of the alleged incident which occurred when the girl was sleeping in the lounge room of her family home.

The incident became known to authorities after the girl told her father and grandparents in November 2015 when they asked her why she tried to run away from home.

The court saw a video of the girl's police interview conducted in November last year in which she told police her step-father had touched and put his mouth on her vagina.

The trial will continue tomorrow.