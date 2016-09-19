How one man is changing the region's approach to tourism

Dawson Green have started a business offering cycling and walking tours of Mount Morgan. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

WHEN Dawson Green was made redundant, he could easily have slipped into early retirement.

But the 63-year-old felt it wasn't time to give up working just yet, instead creating a new business he hopes will reveal the hidden gems of Mount Morgan.

Combining fitness with history, Dawson hopes to give visitors and residents alike a new taste of the town with Cycling is Good riding and walking tours.

The idea sprang from a television program which featured mountain biking tours in Tasmania.

Dawson could see potential for the niche tourism venture to take off in Central Queensland.

"I was thinking 'what am I going to do?" Dawson said.

"I'm only 63 years of age, I've got a couple of years left in me yet and I thought I might as well do something that entails fitness and health.

"When I left my job there was a lot of negativity around finding jobs.

"In this day and age finding a job isn't easy for anyone, let alone a 63-year-old and I thought if I could do something myself with the little money I do have and turn that money into a positive aspect of my life, I thought that would be great."

Book a tour

For more information about tours and to book, visit cyclingisgood.com.au/

Although Dawson doesn't have a history of cycling, his previous job was very active and he hoped riding tours would preserve his physical fitness.

Dawson has invested in 10 bikes for every age and said anyone who knew how to cycle could take part in the historic tour of the mining town.

The 12k-15km ride around the town takes in historic sites like the big dam, mine entrance, the Grand Hotel and the School of Arts.

While there are two steep climbs involved, Dawson said the course wasn't too challenging.

"Those two climbs will be significant for the riders, but they will have lots of stops along the way," he said.

"My role is the safety officer on the tour, so I'll be looking out for all the riders, watching them, making sure they're not going to get too fatigued.

"Experience is really not at the top of the list."

But Dawson isn't just offering tours for cyclists, with a walking tour which he promises will feature some of the mining town's best kept secrets.