INSIDE CITY HALL: Mayor draws hard line on animal management

MAYOR Margaret Strelow believes the Rockhampton Regional Council needs to draw a hard line when it comes to animal management.

The topic became the point of spirited debate between Cr Strelow and councillor Ellen Smith who chaired todays Planning and Regulatory Committee meeting.

After two "false starts", at least six full-time officers will conduct the Systematic Inspection Program across Mount Morgan, The Mine, Boulder Creek, Horse Creek, Hamilton Creek, Walterhall, Baree and Moongan between April 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017.

INSPECTION AREA:

While Planning and Regulatory Services manager Steven Gatt proposed an "extra layer of notice" whereby the RRC would letter drop to each household to be inspected, Cr Strelow said too much notice could defeat the purpose of the inspection.

Cr Smith raised her initial concerns that the inspection was too many months away, but said she was "pleased people will know" council were coming to the areas where people "don't believe they should register".

Rockhampton Regional councillor and Planning and Regulatory Committee chairwoman Ellen Smith. Tamara MacKenzie ROK261016tktouc



Cr Strelow acknowledged Cr Smith "has a different view", but interjected council needed to take a harder approach.

"I believe we should just put the notice in the paper and then show up, I am not sure about a letter to every household about when we are coming," Cr Strelow said.

"Because we do really and truly have a lot of people out there who sometimes move a dog from one place to another for a couple of weeks, and I just think that some areas have persistent challenges and this is one of them."

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK09061616abudge

Council are only required to publish a notice in the local newspaper and on their website.

Mr Gatt told council officers would not provide the exact date of their inspection by any means, and that if people were found to have uncompliant dogs, officers would take "enforcement measures".

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, whose divisions incorporates Mt Morgan, proposed an "amnesty", whereby people can register their dogs without penalty leading up to the inspection date as a means to "get things right before we (council) got in".

Rockhampton Region councillor Cherie Rutherford. Chris Ison ROK050712cfish1

She suggested the inspection would come as a "shock" to some of the rural areas after two proposed inspections had not been carried out.

The area is considered high priority for monitoring and compliance, and Mr Gatt said the inspection would be an opportunity to revisit identified households of concern.

Cr Smith noted it was important people understand if they have more than two dogs, they must be registered and they are required to have an enclosure.

Ultimately, Cr Strelow stuck to her hard-line approach.

"They want us to come up there and sort out some problems," she said.

"I recognise if we are too easy, soft, give too much notice we aren't going to solve any problems."

The committee unanimously passed the inspection program go ahead, but the specifics regarding notice are yet to be decided.

ON NOTICE: Rockhampton Regional Council prepare to inspect problem area for animal management in the region. Rob Williams

About the Systematic Inspection Program

Council may approve a program whereby an authorised person may enter a place to monitor compliance with, or an aspect of, the Act and local government acts.

If necessary, the inspection will involve entering yards or premises to monitor compliance with the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008 with regards to registration and microchipping requirements.

To be inspected:

The keeping of animals requirements and number of animals;

Enquiries with owners that had dogs registered in previous periods and not renewed registration for 2016-17.

Notice is required to be given of the proposed inspection program at least 14 days, but no more than 28 days before an inspection program commences.