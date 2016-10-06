International comp starts with rock duo

HIT MAKERS: The Vanda-Young Project starring John Paul Young and The Allstar Band will celebrate the songwriting duos' creations in concert.

EVERY year songwriters from around the world cross their fingers and hope for the best when they send off their entries into the Vanda and Young Song Writing Competition.

The competition is one of the world's most prestigious songwriting comps that aims to support talented songwriters while raising much needed funds for not-for-profit organisation Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Australia.

The international competition was named after iconic UK writers Harry Vanda and George Young who's an older brother to Angus Young from AC/DC. The two were a songwriting and producing duo who've written a string of hits since the 60s. They originally performed as Aussie rock group The Easybeats where Vanda was the lead guitarist and backing singer while Young was the group's rhythm guitarist and backing singer.

Vanda and Young migrated to Australia in 1963 but returned to the UK in 1970 to continue writing and performing.

The pair helped compose rock artist Meat Loaf's Runnin' for the Red Light single and many others.

Young produced AC/DC's 2000 album Stiff Upper Lip which was an international success and went platinum in the US.

In 2005 Vanda left the partnership and started Flashpoint Music as a private recording studio.

Worldwide the pair's songs have been replicated by the likes of Grace Jones to Tom Jones, David Bowie and Meat Loaf.