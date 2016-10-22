31°
International interest for Barra

22nd Oct 2016 8:00 AM
BARRA BOUNTY: The Barra Bounty kicked off yesterday and will be held over the weekend. Nathan Johnston at the Rocky Barra Bounty in pervious years.
BARRA BOUNTY: The Barra Bounty kicked off yesterday and will be held over the weekend. Nathan Johnston at the Rocky Barra Bounty in pervious years.

ONCE again 60 boats with teams of two anglers will hit the water to pit their angling skill against the iconic barramundi for this year's Rocky Barra Bounty.

All anglers will be casting their lines in the race to claim the Barra on a Stick trophy.

Event Organiser, Bill Sawynok said changes to the boundaries had been made after recent rainfall washed out the fresh fishing conditions in the mighty Fitzroy.

"Unfortunately the rain that fell out west, which was hugely welcomed by the man on the land, fell at just the wrong time for the Bounty sending fresh, dirty water down the Fitzroy. Prior to that the river was looking a picture,” he said

"However, to compensate for this, the Bounty committee decided to widen the boundaries for the 2016 Bounty to include the entire Net Free Zone for the Fitzroy/Keppel area encompassing from Corio Bay to the top of The Narrows. This will give the anglers more choice and areas to find the clean water.”

Rocky's Barra Bounty has attracted international interest this year with Infofish sponsored fisher Darcie Arahill, one of the biggest fishers on YouTube with over two million views a month, joining in from Florida. Darcie Arahill, aka Darcizzle Offshore, will be helping spread the word on the Bounty internationally and building the audience. Darcie will be targeting Snook and while the scores don't count she will appear in the live feed.

There will also be another first for the Bounty this year with the introduction of the Track My Fish Tournament App, where competitors report their catch via the App and download the photo directly into the database where it is live streamed along with the scoreboard.

All participants will be on the water from 6am today and tomorrow with the competition finishing at 12 noon on Sunday. The presentation dinner will be at the Rocky Leagues Club tomorrow night.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
