Intruder assaults 91-year-old woman in cowardly attack

POLICE are hunting a man who seriously assaulted an elderly woman in a Central Queensland town last night.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 8.30pm the 91-year-old woman was at a residence in Porphyry Street, Springsure when a man entered through an unlocked rear door.

The woman was then assaulted by the man who fled the home after the attack.

It's not known at this time who raised the alarm but the injured woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The details of her injuries were not advised.

The wanted man is described as being Caucasian in appearance and medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.