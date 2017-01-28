Irresponsible owners hampering Rocky efforts to eradicate parvo

A dog which contracted parvo virus after spending time in the Rockhampton Regional Pound. Given the incubation period for the virus it is unknown whether the animal contracted the disease at the facility or before entering.

ROCKHAMPTON Councillor Ellen Smith says irresponsible dog owners will continue to challenge council efforts to eradicate parvo virus from the region's pound.

Cr Smith spoke to The Morning Bulletin following reports on social media of a dog infected with the deadly disease after spending time at the Rockhampton facility.

A January 24 post on the Rockhampton Regional Council Pound - Time for a Change Facebook page detailed the story of a five-month-old dog which was taken to the facility with " an extreme case of untreated demodectic mange".

"Rocky pound helped her out, before she was rescued they started treatment for her mange and tested her for parvo, which came back negative," the post read.

"Now she has the fight of her life ahead of her, as today (January 24) she tested positive for parvo.

"With an incubation period of up to two weeks, it is possible the she was already infected before she came through Rockhampton Regional Pound.

"The problem is that there is no way to 100% rule out the pound."

The pound has been the subject of public anger in the past, with outrage over breakouts of the deadly virus at the facility.

Following the Local Government elections last year, a puppy quarantine centre was installed and animal management procedures upgraded at the Rockhampton site.

Cr Smith said all puppies and young dogs were kept separate, with pens cleaned and drained daily to avoid cross-contamination.

"That has worked really well in trying to stop the spread of parvo," she said.

"But people need to make sure the dogs are immunised.

"When we get a new facility, we're still going to get dogs that contract parvo and it will be the fact that they've already picked it up off the street or where they've been roaming or in their own yard.

"It can take a couple of weeks to incubate.

"People need to stop breeding indiscriminately and look after the animals that they've got."

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Rockhampton Regional Council for an official response.