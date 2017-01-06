30°
Is Rockhampton home to LGBTI hate crimes?

Trinette Stevens
| 6th Jan 2017 11:16 AM
HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.
HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.

IS Rockhampton accepting of the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) community, or are hate motivated crimes just not reported?

The question comes after a shocking incident in Gladstone this week, which left a homosexual man with severe burns, an injured spine, broken neck, four broken ribs and two punctured lungs.

The husband of the injured man claimed he was the victim of a "gay hate crime”. See more here.

But Rockhampton police LGBTI liaison officer Constable Amanda Gould told The Morning Bulletin she had only seen a "handful” of incidents that had been potentially motivated by "hate” in the past 12 months.

"In terms of hate crime not too many have been reported, but in saying that we have a rather low reporting ratio,” she said.

"I haven't had more than one or two come across my desk this year... it does happen. It is not a regular thing, thankfully, in Central Queensland.

"Whether that's due to fear I don't know, but we do welcome the community to report offences.”

Const Gould said there are four liaison officers in Rockhampton, who are almost always available to support the community.

"If they feel comfortable to talk to us, there is usually someone here,” she said.

"When I entered the role I wanted to be part of that community to assist them.

"If there are offences that need to be investigated we encourage people to come forward.”

Contact the Rockhampton Police LGBTI Liaison Officers on 131 444.

GRIM REALITY:

LGBTI young people report experiencing verbal homophobic abuse (61%), physical homophobic abuse (18%) and other types of homophobia (9%), including cyberbullying, graffiti, social exclusion and humiliation.

Around 61% of same-sex attracted and gender-questioning young people said they experienced verbal abuse because of their sexuality, while 18% reported experiencing physical abuse.

(Source: humanrights.gov.au)

