Is this Rocky's Anaconda store?

NEW BUSINESS: The old Webbers building gets a new look ahaead of a new business opening soon. It's believed Anaconda could be moving into the Aquatic Place building.

COULD outdoor adventure store Anaconda be making its way to Aquatic Place?

The Morning Bulletin noticed the old Webbers Retravision building had a makeover, with a new coat of orange and black paint this week leaving the outside of the building looking very much like the beginning of what could be an Anaconda store.

It was reported earlier this year the one-stop outdoor adventure and sporting retailer was coming to Rockhampton with speculation the store would be located on the vacant block of land next to Spotlight.

Just last month the Home Consortium announced national retail brands, including Anaconda, had entered into initial agreements to lease space in the Rockhampton region but the exact location of the store remains unknown.

COMING SOON: The outside of an Anaconda store in Victoria, which has announced it will open a store in Rockhampton.

A Morning Bulletin reporter drove past the store yesterday and witnessed a number of clothing racks outside the store with sporting and outdoor apparel hanging off them.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Anaconda to confirm where the Rockhampton store would be located but they did not respond in time for publication.