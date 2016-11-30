Is this the end of Schoolies in CQ?

FOR 15 years, school leavers have flocked to the Capricorn Coast for Schoolies celebrations.

But for event organiser Sergeant Greg Jones, it's all become too much.

The Rockhampton and Cap Coast PCYC branch manager has exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin that 2016 was his, and the PCYC's final year running the event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Reflecting on his time involved in the event, Sgt Jones said the Schoolies empire had grown immensly.

"The kids that were at schoolies this year were two years old when I started doing schoolies,” Sgt Jones said.

"When we first started doing it, I wasn't with the PCYC, I was a community member involved with lcoal groups and we used to run a local event.

"...the Government decided to fund the initaive and those changes allowed the event to be bigger...”

And with more frequent reporting of bad behaviour at schoolies events on th Gold Coast, Sgt Jones said that the Cap Coast event is an option that parents feell more comfortable with.

"The Gold Coast event is in the middle of the CBD, we are a regional town and a small communtiy... the Cap Coast is really tame compared to the Gold Coast...” he said.

"I hear stories from other police officers that go down there, and there is often a perception that the Cap Coast schoolies is lame, bit I hace recieved a lot of support and inquiries from parents. we have a good record, no arrests and its a safe environment, so I think they appreciate the lack of adverse results”.

This year, Sgt Jones said there was a noticable drop in attendance and registration for schoolies, saying that under 100 kids registered.

"I think with this year, there has been an increase of young people going overseas, or not participating at all, but even though Yeppoon saw a really low registration level, the participation from those who were registered was really good,” he said.

"I've been doing this for 15 years, it's time to move on...

"It will give a fresh take on it, and whoever is successful in their application, it could be a really good thing. It will give the event some fresh eyes and some enthused energy.”