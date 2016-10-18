Is this the most expensive cover charge ever?

TRYING to get into a nightclub cost this man hundreds of dollars.

Joshua Fleming, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to trespass after taking a daring leap into a local club.

The court heard on May 22, the manager of Flamingo's on Quay approached police on Williams St and told them they had kicked Fleming out for trying to avoid cover charge and trespassing into the club.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court CCTV footage confirmed Fleming jumped from a roof to enter the premises.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Fleming he needed to stop his "alcohol fuelled misbehaviour" and "grow up".

Fleming was fined $500 with a conviction recorded.