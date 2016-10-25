Isaac charity ball supports youth suicide prevention

MORE than 250 guests helped bring down youth suicide in Isaac at Mayor Anne Baker's Charity Ball proudly supporting youth suicide prevention on Saturday night (October 22).

Isaac Regional Charity Fund Director and Mayor Anne Baker said the impacts of youth suicide are instant, widespread and long-lasting.

"If you are going through a tough time or you're concerned about someone you know, don't wait - speak up.

"There are services like Kids Helpline, Headspace and ReachOut, visit their websites for information and support."

"According to HeadSpace, one in four young Aussies will experience mental health issues and most of them will not seek help.

"We need to talk more openly to tear down the stigma about mental health issues."

"By raising funds and community awareness we can make a positive contribution and provide support to those who need it."

"To ensure Isaac communities directly benefit, proceeds raised will be pledged to support local initiatives through the Isaac Regional Charity Fund."

The stylish evening under the stars included a three course meal, live entertainment by country rock artist Brooke Schubert, comedian Des Dowling and Mezzanine, raffles, charity auction and dancing in Moranbah Town Square.

More than 25 businesses and organisations have sponsored the evening to support youth suicide prevention.

"My sincere thanks to our generous supporters including corporate sponsor Isaac Regional Council, platinum sponsors Brown and Bird, Civeo and King and Company, our gold sponsors Dowdens Pumping and Water Treatment, Clermont Coal Glencore, Moranbah Bloom and Events, Newlands Coal Glencore, the Black Nugget Hotel Motel and Coates Hire, and our Silver sponsors BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal (BMC), Terracom, Create-a-sign, Stanmore Coal, Epoca Constructions, Hornery Group, Shandong Energy Australia, and AECOM and to all our various bronze sponsors."

The Isaac Regional Charity Fund is a deductible gift recipient, which means it can receive tax-deductible gifts.

Seek help

National 24/7 crisis services

Lifeline 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (24/7 crisis support) or www.kidshelp.com.au

National support services

General support

Beyondblue support service

1300 22 4636 or email/chat at www.beyondblue.org.au

Lifeline www.lifeline.org.au/Get-Help/

Suicide Call Back Service

www.suicidecallbackservice.org.au

SANE Australia Helpline

1800 18 SANE (7263) www.sane.org