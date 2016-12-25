Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

HOMES and businesses with the biggest sparkle have been awarded in this year's Christmas Lights competitions across Isaac.

Entrants lit up the night in towns around the region with magical displays.

Some really got into the spirit of things, incorporating reindeer, pretend snow, Santa Claus riding his sleigh and thousands of lights.

There was even a Frozen- themed home.

More than 70 homes and businesses across Isaac entered their joyful Christmas displays for friends and family to enjoy.

Isaac mayor Anne Baker congratulated all entrants for bringing extra sparkle and Christmas spirit to their communities this festive season.

"The entrants have put a huge amount of time and effort into their displays,” she said.

"It's definitely one of my favourite family experiences at Christmas to travel the streets and see the twinkling lights.

"I love seeing the excitement for both young and old as they soak up the magic of each display.

"Dysart had an incredible 25 entrants this year, and their annual Christmas Lights Train was a hit once again.”