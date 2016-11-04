30°
Isaac Region makes a splash during National Water Week

4th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
COLOURING IN: Senior WTP Operator Julie Smith, Charlotte Young, Lance Young and Shelley Ann-Cottom.
COLOURING IN: Senior WTP Operator Julie Smith, Charlotte Young, Lance Young and Shelley Ann-Cottom.

MORE than 80 young artists took part in Isaac Regional Council's National Water Week colouring-in competition.

Mayor Anne Baker said the entries were colourful, creative and competitive.

"It was great to see so many young people celebrating Water Week."

"The open day also saw more than 30 people tour our Moranbah Water Treatment Plant with Senior Operator Julie Smith."

"Julie, with operator Shelley-Ann Cottam, showed residents the journey our water supply makes during treatment."

"With nearly 30 years' service with Council, Julie knows the plant inside and out."

Mayor Baker said water is critical to daily life and a sustainable future.

"We need to protect and conserve water for future generations."

"Ratepayers can monitor their water use with MiWater. They can also set up email and SMS alerts for leaks and high water usage."

Visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/miwater for details.

MORE than 80 young artists took part in Isaac Regional Council's National Water Week colouring-in competition.

