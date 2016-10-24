Island life for Rocky girl Amy

LIFE EXPERIENCES: Amy Horan calls Hayman Island home and is a yoga instructor after becoming qualified in Costa Rica.

WHEN Amy Horan left Rockhampton to work on Hayman Island, she was planning to work and travel.

What she wasn't planning for was a life changing experience on the island which led her to living in the jungle of Costa Rica for a month and returning to Australia as a certified yoga instructor.

Amy, 22, has spent the past year and three months living on Hayman Island after leaving her job as a child care attendant in Rockhampton.

"I came here on a personal healing journey,” she said.

"Originally I came to Hayman to work and save money for travel which I still plan to do but being here led me in a different direction which I never expected.”

Amy says living on Hayman Island and spending a month in Costa Rica has been life changing.

In August this year Amy ventured over to Costa Rica where she lived at a retreat centre and completed training in yoga.

Amy is now a qualified yoga instructor who specialises in Hatha yoga, a style of yoga that incorporates elements of yin yoga and relaxation.

"I never saw myself becoming a yoga teacher but after doing the classes on the island and seeing how much I benefited from the classes, it started to become a passion of mine,” she said.

Amy pictured in Costa Rica where she was trained in yoga.

"The opportunity came up to go to Costa Rica and complete the yoga training which I was really excited to do.

"Being over there was like a full transformational journey for me and it was really healing, that's probably the best way to describe it.

"When I came back to Australia it was really interesting to integrate back into society because I'd been living in the jungle in Costa Rica for a month so it was really challenging trying to adapt back to everyday life.

"But when I returned from Costa Rica a position came up at the resort for a yoga instructor so now I teach yoga three to four days a week as well as private lessons and classes for all staff.

"I'm all about creativity and self expression so yoga for me is a personal healing journey.

"When I teach yoga I think of it more as helping others empower themselves, that's my ultimate goal with teaching yoga really.”

Island life has also inspired the former Emmaus College student to get in touch with her writing abilities which is why she has started a personal blog called Floral Dreaming.

"My blog is basically all about being your true self and being authentic.

"Plus it's a great way to show off this beautiful part of the world we live in,” she said.

"If you had of asked me two years ago what I'd be doing today, I wouldn't have anticipated I'd be here but I've grown so much and at the same time I've shed a lot of layers and now I'm just really, really content and grateful for life.

"My advice for anyone wanting a change, would be to trust the unknown.

"We have the power to invite positive change into our lives.”