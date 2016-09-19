Isobel wins at world champs

Isobel Chisholm, left, and Jessy Grant after winning their age groups in the Hervey Bay triathlon last year.

TRIATHLON: "I won.”

That was the first thing Shelley Chisholm heard when she answered the phone in the early hours yesterday.

The caller was her daughter Isobel, 19, who had just been crowned a world triathlon champion.

She raced to victory in the 18-19 years standard distance age group at the World Triathlon Championships in Cozumel, Mexico.

She completed the 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run in a time of 2:17.49, setting up victory with the second fastest bike split of the race to finish four minutes clear of her nearest competitor.

Shelley said Isobel was overjoyed.

"This was her first international competition so it was a nice way to go about it,” she said.

"We're so proud of her. It's a lot of hard work and she puts so much into it.”

Isobel, who completed Year 12 at Rockhampton Grammar School in 2014, is now at university in Brisbane and training with the Vision Tri Club.

A skilful rower, she had her first foray into triathlon through school competition in Year 11 before making a serious commitment to the sport in 2015.

It was then she joined forces with Rockhampton triathlon/running coach Scott Lawton who helped tailor her training program and first planted the seed of competing at the world championships.

Scott yesterday said he was not surprised by Isobel's success.

"She's young, determined and very committed,” he said. "She puts in a lot of work and she's only going to improve from here.

"She's done very well. I'm very proud of her and very happy for her.

"She's got plenty of potential and has a long way to go. She's got 10 to 15 years in front of her yet.

"I'm sure this will be the first of many world championships for Isobel.”

Scott said Isobel's strongest discipline was her running but she had worked hard to improve her swimming and cycling.

"She worked hard on what she wasn't so good at and that's what a lot of athletes don't do,” he said.

"She's got a big motor, a big ticker because she's done a lot of rowing. That holds her in good stead.”