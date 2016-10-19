ISQ backs school changes delay to 2019

INDEPENDENT Schools Queensland (ISQ) has backed the extension of the implementation timeframe for the biggest reform to the state's senior assessment and tertiary entrance systems in 40 years.

ISQ Executive Director David Robertson said yesterday's announcement by Queensland Education Minister Kate Jones that the senior schooling reforms would commence with students entering Year 11 in 2019 instead of 2018, allowed more time for aspects of the new system to be trialled and any potential issues ironed out.

The Queensland Government has approved a range of reforms to senior schooling including:

replacing the Overall Position (OP) with the Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR), which is a finer grained rank order of students from 0.00 to 99.95, with increments of 0.05.

a new assessment model that will see senior students complete one external assessment and three school-based assessments for each subject

a major review of senior subjects to ensure they reflect the knowledge and skills required.

Queensland Independent Schools Parents Network Executive Officer Sue Kloeden said parents, particularly those with children currently in Year 8 who would be the first to experience the new system, would have more time to talk with their schools about the changes and what they mean for the future subject selections and career choices of their sons and daughters.