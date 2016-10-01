30°
News

It all began over a game of pool

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 1st Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Allan Morris in the middle wearing on of the first Emu Park Lifesaving blazers, next to him is first instructor Des Morrison.
Allan Morris in the middle wearing on of the first Emu Park Lifesaving blazers, next to him is first instructor Des Morrison. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE idea of an Emu Park Lifesaving club all started over a friendly game of pool at the old Emu Park Hotel.

Allan Morris and three of his good mates were throwing around ideas of what kind of club they could start up.

Originally their plan was to form a cricket club but that dream was shattered as they didn't have anywhere near enough players.

So Allan threw out the idea of a lifesaving club because it required less members.

"The boys were very excited about that idea," Allan said.

"So the following Monday I decided to send a letter away to the state body of the lifesaving movement and by the Friday of the same week I got a letter back from them saying they were pleased to hear from me and wanted to offer assistance to set the club up."

By the following Monday the Lifesaving movement sent around "a chap by the name of Des Morrison who was an instructor from the Yeppoon Lifesavers".

Des gave Allan an ultimatum, either to have seven men on the beach the following weekend for him to coach or else he would pack it in and head back to the Yeppoon club.

Allan said he found himself in a pickle with only four men willing to sign up as lifesavers.

"I only had four at that stage; Peter Garland, Alex Warwick, Jimmy Lawson and myself so then I recruited a bloke called Jimmy Daley and he had a cousin named Trevor Wilson and another friend of mine, Johnny Warwick," he said. Allan looked all set to have the club up and running with seven men on the beach for Des to train but come the Thursday night before the training weekend, Allan got a message from Peter saying he couldn't be there on the Sunday.

"So I was back to six again but I had an apprentice working for me called Bill Kennedy and I told Bill he would have to come down to the beach on Sunday."

"I'd give him a bed for the night, feed him and give him a few beers on the Saturday night as long as he stood on the beach on the Sunday... I was desperate to get the seventh one there."

So there were seven on the beach on Sunday and the rest, as Allan says is history.

"That's how it all basically started, it's 60 years since and they were the founders of Emu Park Lifesavers."

Allan, now 81, says he will be there with all of the other founders at the 60th year reunion of the club.

"I'm 81 years of age and this is our 60th and I don't think I'll be able to make it to the 70th."

"Alex Warwick, Jimmy Lawson, Allan Morris, Peter Garland, Trevor Wilson, Jimmy Daley and John Warwick; they were the first squad and without them on the beach that day there would be no Emu Park lifesavers."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  60 year reunion, emu park surf life saving club

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's but now the old railway station is going to be a vital part of the town's future.

Band inspired at recent workshop

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver band .

Capricornia Silver band inspired from recent workshop.

Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Rockhampton Court

Two men jailed for 'persistent and sophisticated' drug operation

Legal Aid is offering family law advice

Court

A free family law legal advice service is available on October 4.

Local Partners

Devoted father and fireman will be missed

Howard Driver, of Zilzie,Qld, died peacefully after a full life on August 24, 2016 at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Band inspired at recent workshop

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver band .

Capricornia Silver band inspired from recent workshop.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

FUN RUN: The Capricorn Coast Running Festival is on again this Sunday.

Check out what's on today, tomorrow and Sunday here

Latest deals and offers

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mother for the first time in the next coming months

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

Great Allotment in Riverside Estate!

5 Peregrin Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A ... $210,000

Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A quiet family friendly estate surrounded by Quality Homes and is only situated minutes...

Sensational Family Home /Brilliant Location! Location!

24 Penlington Street, Allenstown 4700

House 4 2 2 $529,000

STOP LOOKING ! This sensational renovated split level, brick home, showcases superior decore and design, amazing spaciousness and ambience and brilliant...

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate-

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Expressions of...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

Vendors Looking For A Definate Sale

398 Quay Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This is an excellent opportunity to enter the property market. Situated opposite our majestic Fitzroy River with access to Rockhamptons popular CBD offering you...

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Expressions of...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

$235000 NEG! BIG DECK! SIZE DOES MATTER! EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA AND ROOMS!

5 Duncan Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $235000

769m2 fenced allotment with landscaped tropical gardens. Great side access, plenty of room for vehicle access. Ample room for a shed /pool. Close to Hospitals...

$115,000 NEGOTIABLE. GREAT BUY! BUILDING AND PEST AVAILABLE TO LOOK AT!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

- Breezy front veranda with security windows and a security door - Lounge room with timber tongue and groove walls, high ceilings, fans, air-conditioning and...

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'