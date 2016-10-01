It all began over a game of pool

Allan Morris in the middle wearing on of the first Emu Park Lifesaving blazers, next to him is first instructor Des Morrison.

THE idea of an Emu Park Lifesaving club all started over a friendly game of pool at the old Emu Park Hotel.

Allan Morris and three of his good mates were throwing around ideas of what kind of club they could start up.

Originally their plan was to form a cricket club but that dream was shattered as they didn't have anywhere near enough players.

So Allan threw out the idea of a lifesaving club because it required less members.

"The boys were very excited about that idea," Allan said.

"So the following Monday I decided to send a letter away to the state body of the lifesaving movement and by the Friday of the same week I got a letter back from them saying they were pleased to hear from me and wanted to offer assistance to set the club up."

By the following Monday the Lifesaving movement sent around "a chap by the name of Des Morrison who was an instructor from the Yeppoon Lifesavers".

Des gave Allan an ultimatum, either to have seven men on the beach the following weekend for him to coach or else he would pack it in and head back to the Yeppoon club.

Allan said he found himself in a pickle with only four men willing to sign up as lifesavers.

"I only had four at that stage; Peter Garland, Alex Warwick, Jimmy Lawson and myself so then I recruited a bloke called Jimmy Daley and he had a cousin named Trevor Wilson and another friend of mine, Johnny Warwick," he said. Allan looked all set to have the club up and running with seven men on the beach for Des to train but come the Thursday night before the training weekend, Allan got a message from Peter saying he couldn't be there on the Sunday.

"So I was back to six again but I had an apprentice working for me called Bill Kennedy and I told Bill he would have to come down to the beach on Sunday."

"I'd give him a bed for the night, feed him and give him a few beers on the Saturday night as long as he stood on the beach on the Sunday... I was desperate to get the seventh one there."

So there were seven on the beach on Sunday and the rest, as Allan says is history.

"That's how it all basically started, it's 60 years since and they were the founders of Emu Park Lifesavers."

Allan, now 81, says he will be there with all of the other founders at the 60th year reunion of the club.

"I'm 81 years of age and this is our 60th and I don't think I'll be able to make it to the 70th."

"Alex Warwick, Jimmy Lawson, Allan Morris, Peter Garland, Trevor Wilson, Jimmy Daley and John Warwick; they were the first squad and without them on the beach that day there would be no Emu Park lifesavers."