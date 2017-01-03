30°
It is a case of fifth time lucky for the Canavans

MATTHEW CONNORS | 3rd Jan 2017 6:00 AM
L-R Andrea and Matt Canavan with their new daughter Elizabeth.
L-R Andrea and Matt Canavan with their new daughter Elizabeth.

IT'S a case of fifth time lucky for Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and his wife Andrea who after four boys have finally welcomed a little girl to their happy family.

Elizabeth Johanna Canavan was born ten days late on Boxing Day and came as a surprise to the Yeppoon-based Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

After deciding against knowing the sex of the baby, Senator Canavan was convinced the bub would be another boy.

"We're over the moon," he said.

"We were happy to have a healthy baby and certainly most of the brothers wanted another brother, but they'll get used to having a sister. It's nice for us to have a girl after four boys so we feel very lucky and blessed. Odds on I thought it would be another boy after having four boys, so it was a bit of surprise."

Senator Matt Canavan with his wife Andrea and their children L-R (back) Jack, William and Henry, L-R (front) Edward and Elizabeth.
Senator Matt Canavan with his wife Andrea and their children L-R (back) Jack, William and Henry, L-R (front) Edward and Elizabeth.

Elizabeth joins her older brothers William, 11, Jack, 10, Henry, 7 and Edward, 2.

Senator Canavan, 36, was full of praise for his wife Andrea, 39, who now has to juggle five kids when he's away in Canberra.

"We live in Yeppoon where there's a lot of drive-in, drive-out fathers who are away a lot of the time, so you just make it work as a family," he said.

"I'm not the only person who has to be away from home a lot. It's part of the job but I knew that going into it, so I can't complain. I'm lucky to have a very supportive and resilient wife who takes it on."

As for the name, Senator Canavan said there are two ways of looking at it - all of his children are either named after kings or queens or characters in Thomas the Tank Engine.

"It's not a hat-tip to the monarchy," he said. "I'm not a republican and I'm not really a monarchist, either. We just tend to have gone for traditional names."

After two weeks off, Senator Canavan is back at work next week preparing for a busy 2017.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  canavan matthew

