It's a crime to expect us not to name you

AS journalists we report on court proceedings relating to crime and corruption every day.

But even in my years of working as a photojournalist I still get shocked at cases of animal cruelty.

Like the case of the ears being cut off cattle and tied to the gate of a property.

While it is unknown if the animals were dead or alive at the time, once has to wonder at the reason behind such an act.

We don't report on these things to shock the reader.

We report on these, and other court and crime related activity, for a variety of reasons.

In the animal cruelty case it is to help solve the crime, as the police ask for public assistance and urge anyone who may have seen anything to contact the Rockhampton and Rural Crime Investigation Squad or Crime Stoppers.

We report to educate the public on what is happening in the community, both good and bad, and as part of the process of the court system.

I have taken calls this week from people requesting we don't print their names after they have appeared in court.

One even told me we were treating them like a criminal.

If people don't behave like a criminal, we won't treat them that way.

The best way to keep your name out of the paper is to keep out of court.